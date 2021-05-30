Impel NeuroPharma, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on June 2nd (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Impel NeuroPharma’s (NASDAQ:IMPL) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, June 2nd. Impel NeuroPharma had issued 5,333,334 shares in its initial public offering on April 23rd. The total size of the offering was $80,000,010 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IMPL opened at $11.17 on Friday. Impel NeuroPharma has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $15.89.

In related news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc bought 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,625,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 98,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,905. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

