IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $36.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $43.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.45.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%. Analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $245,088.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,328. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

