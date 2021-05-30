IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,376 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.73. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.88 and a 52-week high of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.22%.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

