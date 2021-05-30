IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases 2,796 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 77.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in SJW Group by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in SJW Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SJW Group by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $64.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average is $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $71.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 10.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

