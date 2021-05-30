Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INOV shares. TheStreet downgraded Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of INOV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,917. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $32.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 142.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.05.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. 49.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter worth $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Inovalon during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Inovalon during the first quarter worth $129,000. 34.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

