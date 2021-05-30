Insider Buying: Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) Insider Buys 970,636 Shares of Stock

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH) insider Martin Andersson bought 970,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £232,952.64 ($304,354.12).

Martin Andersson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Martin Andersson bought 150,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £46,500 ($60,752.55).

On Wednesday, April 14th, Martin Andersson bought 390,106 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £117,031.80 ($152,902.80).

On Monday, April 12th, Martin Andersson bought 50,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £14,000 ($18,291.09).

CGH stock opened at GBX 26.20 ($0.34) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.10. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 20.95 ($0.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The stock has a market cap of £179.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 26.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 25.85.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Chaarat Gold Company Profile

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan operating mine in Armenia. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

