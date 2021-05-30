Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Purchases 73 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) insider Lucy Tilley purchased 73 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,225 ($16.00) per share, for a total transaction of £894.25 ($1,168.34).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Lucy Tilley purchased 26 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,140 ($14.89) per share, for a total transaction of £296.40 ($387.25).

Shares of LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 1,185 ($15.48) on Friday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 528 ($6.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,350 ($17.64). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,211.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 986.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of £629.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a GBX 19.20 ($0.25) dividend. This is a positive change from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $6.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s payout ratio is 0.54%.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

