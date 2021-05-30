Insider Buying: Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) CEO Acquires 27 Shares of Stock

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) CEO Tyler Glover acquired 27 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,620.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tyler Glover also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Tyler Glover acquired 158 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,649.40 per share, with a total value of $260,605.20.

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,453.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,587.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,122.28. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $427.69 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.81 and a beta of 2.19.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million. Analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. American Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $4,266,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

