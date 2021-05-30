Insider Selling: Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Sells $108,130.00 in Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $108,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alteryx stock opened at $77.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.02. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.23.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

