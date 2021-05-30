Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells 1,666 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $108,906.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vicki L. Sato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $103,541.90.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $102,642.26.

DNLI opened at $63.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.49 and a beta of 1.91. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $93.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average of $66.04.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 180.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

