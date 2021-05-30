Insider Selling: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CFO Sells $124,161.96 in Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) CFO Marco Fregenal sold 4,047 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $124,161.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fathom stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $484.47 million and a PE ratio of -97.11.

Get Fathom alerts:

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). Fathom had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

FTHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Fathom from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Fathom from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 83,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fathom by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom in the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.