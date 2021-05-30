Insider Selling: Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) VP Sells $65,528.40 in Stock

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) VP David Will sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,666.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $242.55 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $165.98 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.50 and its 200 day moving average is $254.83. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

KWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

