Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Intel reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.12. The stock had a trading volume of 20,309,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,291,309. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after buying an additional 6,279,519 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

