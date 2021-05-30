Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Stake Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $76.41 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.83.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

