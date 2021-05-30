Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 127.8% from the April 29th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 957,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 75,985 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 53,298 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

ICMB opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.57. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 25.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

