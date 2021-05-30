iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 423,900 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the April 29th total of 283,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 971,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

ESGU opened at $96.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.52. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $66.70 and a 1-year high of $96.63.

