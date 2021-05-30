iShares MSCI Chile ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:ECH)

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 3,662 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 540% compared to the typical volume of 572 call options.

Shares of BATS:ECH opened at $29.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a 1-year low of $41.34 and a 1-year high of $56.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.