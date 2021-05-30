iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $20,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.50. 20,668,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,291,078. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.21. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $133.28 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.