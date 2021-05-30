iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Fure Financial Corp

Fure Financial Corp lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,996 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Fure Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $298.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $190.33 and a 12 month high of $339.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.95.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

