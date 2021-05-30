iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Position Trimmed by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 4.0% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 20,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

IWN traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $167.53. 1,166,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,844. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.74 and a fifty-two week high of $170.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.90 and its 200 day moving average is $147.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

