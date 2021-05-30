iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,739,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 30,344 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $112.85 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.03 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

