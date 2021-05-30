iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Increased by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

TIP traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,884,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,893,729. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $120.25 and a 1-year high of $128.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.59.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

