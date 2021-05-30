Iteris (ITI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Iteris stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. Iteris has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $306.89 million, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

