Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by G.Research

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was upgraded by analysts at G.Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Gabelli upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.88.

ITRM opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $259.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

