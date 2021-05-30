Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at $66,319,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter worth about $48,391,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $43,911,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Diodes by 1,661.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,875,000 after acquiring an additional 482,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,979,000 after acquiring an additional 346,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DIOD. Westpark Capital began coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

In related news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $544,546.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,903 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,444.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,277 shares in the company, valued at $28,895,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 225,357 shares of company stock valued at $18,682,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

DIOD stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.67. 163,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,293. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.38. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $91.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Diodes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

