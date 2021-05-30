Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TTEC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,549,000. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen downgraded TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.86.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.41. 113,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.47 and a 52-week high of $111.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.39.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. TTEC’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

