Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 329 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 3.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Natera by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Natera by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Natera by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,390 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,234 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $246,253.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,985,275.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,428 shares of company stock valued at $31,693,388. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.14. 882,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.21 and a 12 month high of $127.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.99.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Natera in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

