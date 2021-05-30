Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 675 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Turning Point Brands worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the first quarter valued at about $562,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Turning Point Brands by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TPB. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.77. 1,047,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,631. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $61.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 7.83%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

