Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $135.38.

J has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE J traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.08. The company had a trading volume of 498,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,907. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.62 and its 200-day moving average is $118.71.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,450,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,359,000 after buying an additional 456,714 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,083,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,684,000 after purchasing an additional 37,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,760 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,432,000 after purchasing an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

