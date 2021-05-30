Jason A. Keyes Sells 5,000 Shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Stock

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EQ opened at $6.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 14.37. Equillium, Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $27.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $190.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Equillium alerts:

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQ. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Equillium in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQ. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Equillium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.