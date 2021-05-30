JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JCDXF shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JCDXF opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. JCDecaux has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $28.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average is $23.63.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

