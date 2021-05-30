Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Marks and Spencer Group plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marks and Spencer Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marks and Spencer Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MAKSY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

MAKSY stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.