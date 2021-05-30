Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Down 53.9% in May

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 142,100 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the April 29th total of 308,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Jiayin Group from $5.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JFIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Jiayin Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Jiayin Group by 97.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JFIN opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $322.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.14. Jiayin Group has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.16 million during the quarter. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 43.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jiayin Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

