Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Down 44.4% in May

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the April 29th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 722,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Juva Life stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64. Juva Life has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

Juva Life Company Profile

Juva Life Inc engages in the cultivation, research, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of pharmacy-grade medical and recreational cannabis products in California. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

