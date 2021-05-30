Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 773 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $4,918,313.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,047,348 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

K has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

K stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $72.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.