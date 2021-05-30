Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 7,231 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 126,370 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,645 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,071,684 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $96,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $61.46 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.