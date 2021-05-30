Keybank National Association OH Acquires 369 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.23.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $125.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.01. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $65.86 and a 1 year high of $130.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,818.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.