Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 102.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3,154.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at $862,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,589.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,064 shares of company stock valued at $5,944,262. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WLK shares. TheStreet raised Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $100.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.33 and a fifty-two week high of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average of $87.49.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

