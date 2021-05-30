Keybank National Association OH Sells 437 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in International Paper were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $63.10 on Friday. International Paper has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $64.89. The stock has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.96.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

