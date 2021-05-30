KeyCorp Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $280.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ODFL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.88.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $265.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $153.57 and a 1-year high of $276.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 9,221.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,328.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.