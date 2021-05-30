Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Director Sells $229,155.50 in Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE KEYS opened at $142.38 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $155.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,276,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,782 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,015,000 after purchasing an additional 927,835 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,302,000 after purchasing an additional 759,923 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,062,000 after purchasing an additional 736,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

