Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) to Issue $0.23 Dividend

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.2298 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd.

OTCMKTS KGFHY opened at $10.08 on Friday. Kingfisher has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $10.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. DNB Markets began coverage on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kingfisher currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

