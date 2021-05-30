Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,251,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259,585 shares during the period. Kornit Digital makes up 1.9% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Kornit Digital worth $421,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $104.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 496.21 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.94.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company’s revenue was up 158.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kornit Digital Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

