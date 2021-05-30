Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,345,300 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the April 29th total of 3,583,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53,453.0 days.

OTCMKTS KUASF remained flat at $$29.05 on Friday. Kuaishou Technology has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $54.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KUASF shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Kuaishou Technology in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and e-commerce services. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Concept; Kuaishou express; Yitian Camera, an app to create photograph, video, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

