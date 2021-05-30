Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Short Interest Update

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the April 29th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of Kungsleden AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$11.83 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.35. Kungsleden AB has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $11.83.

Kungsleden AB (publ) Company Profile

Kungsleden are people that create places and experiences for people. By developing and managing attractive and sustainable places, we offer people better and more inspiring work experience. We are a long-term property owner focused on commercial properties in Sweden's growth regions. As of 30 September 2020, we owned 211 properties with total value of SEK 39,872 million.

