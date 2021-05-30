L & S Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,973 shares during the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties makes up about 0.9% of L & S Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 183.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 680.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELS stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,720. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $71.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.49.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.363 dividend. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

