L & S Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 36.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Union Pacific by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $1,181,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $230,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 20.6% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $224.73. 1,663,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,843,525. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $161.41 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.42. The firm has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

