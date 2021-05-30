L & S Advisors Inc Purchases 34,066 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,066 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.07. 2,596,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,232,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FHN. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

