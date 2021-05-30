L & S Advisors Inc Purchases New Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 205,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,506,000. L & S Advisors Inc owned about 0.05% of The Mosaic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in The Mosaic by 528.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 372.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $36.14. 3,774,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,855,066. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.57. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. VTB Capital cut shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.66.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

