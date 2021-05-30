La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Up 125.0% in May

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the April 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.0 days.

LFDJF stock remained flat at $$56.91 during midday trading on Friday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $56.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.88.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of La Française des Jeux Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

